Telestream Releases Latest Software Version For PRISM Waveform Monitors

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream today announced Version 3.3 software for its PRISM family of hybrid IP/SDI waveform monitor with new video format support for post-production applications beyond broadcast television.

The latest release adds faster switching of IP inputs and Dolby ED2 metadata support to PRISM’s existing IP and SDI measurement tools, the company said.

Other new features include:

AV Delay Measurement for SDI, ST2022-6 and ST2110-20/30/31 using the AV delay test signal from Telestream Sync Pulse Generator products.

Safe Area display with AFD graticule, which allows users to ensure that text, graphics and important information like weather, headline and school closure crawls are visible on consumers’ displays irrespective of aspect ratio and production aperture size.

Colorized RGB Parade Waveform / Stop display for ease of use and quick operation.

Larger floating timecode display, which allows timecode to be visible no matter how the tiles are configured.

PRISM is designed for video engineering, operations, live acquisition, event production and post-production. It offers specialized tools to maximize its usability with today’s wide color gamut, high dynamic range and high-resolution formats, it said.

Fast IP input switching –around a half second, enables camera shading operators to make comparisons quickly regardless of whether they are working in IP, SDI or a hybrid situation. Version 3.3 now supports DCI 4K post production resolutions up to 4096x2160 and refresh rates from 23.98 to 60p for everything from cinematic to broadcast workflows. The latest version also offers Dolby ED2 metadata decoding which is used for Dolby Atmos and guard band measurement for comprehensive audio monitoring.

“As the dividing lines between Film and TV production blur, we are adding capability to the PRISM platform to extend the format capability in SDI and IP to meet these needs for a broad range of customers doing higher-end post work,” says Charlie Dunn, senior vice president of the company’s Video Test, Synchronization and Quality Assurance Business Unit.

“Now that ST-2110 can be considered mainstream, we are adding the expected capability to measure AV-Delay, Dolby E/ED2 and enable a seamless switch so that the benefits of an IP infrastructure can be realized without any operational compromises.”