Telestream Launches its Fastest Vantage Lightspeed Server Yet

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has unveiled the VLS-300 Vantage Lightspeed server, which it says boosts Vantage workflows “with unparalleled speed and efficiency in high-volume transcoding and media processing.”

As the first model of the next-gen Lightspeed servers, the VLS-300 delivers a 30% performance boost over its predecessor, thanks to its dual GPU configuration and state-of-the-art hardware components, according to Telestream.

"The new VLS-300 model is the next evolution of Telestream innovation in hardware that is purpose-built for the demands of high volume transcoding and media processing”, says Rich Andes, VP of Product Marketing for Vantage. “Built on years of expertise in designing high-grade servers to empower the Vantage platform, the 300 provides users unparalleled performance for critical operations that need the fastest end-to-end processing possible."

The VLS-300 sports two NVIDIA A4000 GPUs at its core as well as robust cooling systems, dual power supplies, and all solid-state storage. It features NVMe 800GB OS drives and dual 1.92TB media storage RAID drive bays as well as versatile Ethernet options, including 2-Port 1G/10G RJ45, and is ready for additional 25G and 100G network configurations.

Telestream will demo the VLS-300 at Stand 7.B11 at the RAI Amsterdam during the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/