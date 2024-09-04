Telestream Launches its Fastest Vantage Lightspeed Server Yet
Company will demo the VLS-300 at its IBC Show stand in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.
NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has unveiled the VLS-300 Vantage Lightspeed server, which it says boosts Vantage workflows “with unparalleled speed and efficiency in high-volume transcoding and media processing.”
As the first model of the next-gen Lightspeed servers, the VLS-300 delivers a 30% performance boost over its predecessor, thanks to its dual GPU configuration and state-of-the-art hardware components, according to Telestream.
"The new VLS-300 model is the next evolution of Telestream innovation in hardware that is purpose-built for the demands of high volume transcoding and media processing”, says Rich Andes, VP of Product Marketing for Vantage. “Built on years of expertise in designing high-grade servers to empower the Vantage platform, the 300 provides users unparalleled performance for critical operations that need the fastest end-to-end processing possible."
The VLS-300 sports two NVIDIA A4000 GPUs at its core as well as robust cooling systems, dual power supplies, and all solid-state storage. It features NVMe 800GB OS drives and dual 1.92TB media storage RAID drive bays as well as versatile Ethernet options, including 2-Port 1G/10G RJ45, and is ready for additional 25G and 100G network configurations.
Telestream will demo the VLS-300 at Stand 7.B11 at the RAI Amsterdam during the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.