Telestream Introduces New Version Of GLIM Remote Media Player

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced a new version of GLIM, the company’s remote media player that can play any media file from anywhere.

Built for broadcast engineering, operations and post-production personnel who need to QC files visually when they are remote from the media, GLIM plays master video files of any size and format directly to a browser on-the-fly without the need to generate a proxy, the company said.

Prior to GLIM, those needing to QC media remotely needed to download huge media files which could take hours just to view the file, the company said.

Although downloading a smaller proxy file might not take as long, there’s a risk media might not be in perfect frame sync with inspection tools, it said.

With the latest version of GLIM, a new UI places video front and center to the user experience while surrounding the content with audio VU meters and a new zoomable mini timeline with selectable overlays for GOP, SCTE 35 and 104 markers and Nielsen watermarking, it said.

The latest version of GLIM also introduces a technology preview of a new luma waveform display with more scope tools to follow in subsequent releases, it said.

“With its new UI, GLIM has never been easier to use. We’ve had a tremendous response from our many GLIM customers and are delighted to hear all the stories of hours saved in QC workflow,” said Nick Kayworth, senior product manager at Telestream. “This product has truly transformed QC workflows as our users continue to evolve and standardize their remote working environments.”

GLIM can run on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server or a new turnkey GLIM hardware appliance. In the case of the former, it supports up to five simultaneous playback sessions. In the latter, up to 15 concurrent sessions are supported due to GPU acceleration, Telestream said.

It also can run five sessions in an AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) environment or up to 15 simultaneous sessions when using GPU-accelerated instances of AWS EC2, it said.

GLIM is built on the same framework underpinning the Vantage Media Processing platform, a true multi-format media player with support for a wide variety of format and containers, it said.