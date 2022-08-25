Telestream Introduces Lightspeed Live C2+ Live Streaming, Capture Server

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has released Lightspeed Live C2+, the latest member of the Lightspeed Live server family.

Lightspeed Live C2+ is built for operators and engineers who must stream live events or capture feeds for post-production. With four high-performance SDI ports to maximize the flexibility of ingest, Lightspeed Live C2+delivers enterprise-class live streaming and capture for media and entertainment companies, corporations, government agencies and educational facilities, the company said.

The new server, with four 3G HD-SDI inputs, is HD and UHD-capable and costs 30% less per channel than configurations of previous generations, Telestream said.

“We continue to make advancements in the Lightspeed Live server family to support the enhancements being made to the Capture and Stream software,” says Scott Matics, the company’s senior director of product management. “As remote productions become more sophisticated, state-of-the-art live capture and streaming hardware servers ensure performance and reliability for the most demanding productions.”

Lightspeed Live Capture, an ingest application for the Lightspeed Live server offering high-resolution and proxy file support, includes RS422 VTR control for automated tape ingest. The application can operate as a standalone capture device, a multiple server capture farm or be integrated directly into a Vantage domain of any size, the company said.

To expand a system and increase channel count, users can simply add more Lightspeed Live Capture servers, add their services through a common database and control them via common user interfaces, it said.

Lightspeed Live Stream, is an application delivering enterprise-class live streaming that can ingest multiple baseband SDI or IP video sources (MPTS, SPTS, RTMP), encode multiple variants or ABR packages and deploy multiple sources to multiple destinations or host the origin, it said.

The application will detect SCTE 35/104 and place an IDR (Instantaneous Decoder Refresh) frame at the boundary so that downstream equipment or server-side content replacement and ad insertion can take place seamlessly and cleanly without requiring re-encoding of the existing stream to improve quality and efficiency, it said.

Lightspeed Live C2+ server is available now.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).