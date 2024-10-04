Telestream Inks U.S. Distribution Deal With Starin

NEVADA CITY, Calif. and CHESTERTON, Ind.—Telestream has signed a distribution agreement with Starin, a value-add distributor of broadcast and pro AV products, to distribute Telestream’s complete line of media processing, production and distribution solutions for cloud, hybrid and on-premises operations through its nationwide network of system integrators and value-added resellers.

“Telestream’s acclaimed media transcoding solutions are at the heart of a broad range of workflows for the world’s leading media and entertainment companies,” Starin Executive Director of Business Management—Broadcast Rich D’Angelo said. “We are focused on enabling our channel partners to capitalize on the ongoing convergence of broadcast and AV, and Telestream is a key addition to our portfolio, making it possible for corporations, ad agencies, healthcare providers and educational and government facilities to deliver high-quality video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed, or viewed."

“Starin is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for broadcast applications within AV installations,” Greg Doggett, SVP, global channels, Telestream, said. “They offer a unique combination of AV & broadcast expertise, software distribution capabilities, and solution selling, which will allow Telestream to reach new partners and grow our market opportunity.”

The Telestream solutions being offered by Starin include:



Media Processing and Workflow Automation: Solving the media industry’s most challenging video workflows with Vantage and Lightspeed Live Capture.

Solving the media industry’s most challenging video workflows with Vantage and Lightspeed Live Capture. Video Quality Monitoring & Analytics: Automated and real-time monitoring of video distribution networks from content origination to subscribers for any type of video delivery service.

Automated and real-time monitoring of video distribution networks from content origination to subscribers for any type of video delivery service. Scalable, Powerful Cloud Solutions: Cloud-native video processing and media processing tools built on the same powerful technology as Telestream’s Vantage platform.

Cloud-native video processing and media processing tools built on the same powerful technology as Telestream’s Vantage platform. Production and Streaming: Professional live streaming software for anyone, anywhere.

Professional live streaming software for anyone, anywhere. Content Management: Enabling organizations to efficiently locate, access and manage all media assets across multiple locations through a single pane of glass with Diva.