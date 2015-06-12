Telestream Gives Switch Visual Inspection and QC Capabilities

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream wants users to keep their eye on the Switch, as the digital video tools provider has announced the latest version of Switch Pro, a cross-platform media player, features new professional visual inspection tools to create QC workflows for post-production and video professionals. Telestream has also announced a new branch of Switch, Switch Plus.

The new Switch Plus includes the basic player and inspection functionality of the Switch Player, but also includes playback support for HEVC and MPEG-2 on Windows, AC3 audio, as well as caption and subtitle playback support, including CEA-608 and CEA-708 captions, SCC, DVB, TTML and WebVTT, SRT and STL subtitle files. Switch Plus also includes audio meters to display true-peaks and momentary loudness values.

Telestream’s new version of Switch Pro comes with all of the features of Switch Plus while adding additional playback support for DNxHD, DNxHR and JPEG2000 files. It also includes a loudness panel that calculates gated and ungated loudness, as well as external preview output allowing support for HDMI/SDI hardware output via AJA devices. AJA video products supported include KONA 4, KONA 3G, T-TAP, Io 4K and Io XT.

Switch Plus is available for $49. Switch Pro is available for $295.