Telestream Flip4Mac WMV 2.4 now optimized for OS X Lion

Telestream has announced a Lion upgrade for its Flip4Mac WMV that allows Mac users to import, export and play Microsoft Windows Media video and audio in native QuickTime-based environments.

Version 2.4 adds enhanced support for Apple’s OS X 10.7 Lion operating system, Safari 5.1, Firefox 64-bit mode and Google Chrome Web browsers, plus exclusive Windows Media export support for Apple Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5 through Compressor 4.

Flip4Mac provides transparent access to local or Web-based Windows Media content on Mac computers. It also enables Windows Media conversion for playback on iPhone and iPad devices using standard Apple applications. It is the only plug-in that enables Windows Media import into Apple Keynote and Microsoft PowerPoint presentations.

In 2006 Microsoft selected Flip4Mac as its solution for providing Windows Media on the Mac. Since that time, Microsoft has been the exclusive distributor of free Windows Media Components for QuickTime by Flip4Mac.

The Flip4Mac WMV product family includes free playback of Windows Media files and a range of import and export capabilities. The free Version 2.4 update and the family of Flip4Mac WMV Components are available at http://www.telestream.net/flip4mac/.