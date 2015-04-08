Telestream Announces New Time Adjustment Tool

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream is set to reveal its new time adjustment tool, the Tempo, at the upcoming 2015 NAB Show. The Tempo is used to re-time file-based content and adjust running time of shows and segments, utilizing new time compression algorithms for high-quality and quick turnaround times.

The Tempo is capable of adjusting an asset’s run time from one percent to 10 percent without any perceived loss of video or audio quality. It also has the capability to re-time the complete asset, incuding video, audio and captions.

Run on the Vantage media processing platform and Lightspeed server, Tempo can be integrated with other third-party systems to create an automated workflow.

Tempo will be available in the second quarter of 2015 and sold as a turnkey system.