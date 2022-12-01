Telemundo, Hearst TV Among Those Honored For Audio Description
The American Council of the Blind recognized the winners at a gala celebration
ALEXANDRIA, Va.—Telemundo and Hearst Television were among the award winners honored Nov. 29 by the American Council of the Blind (ACB) at the 2022 Audio Description Awards gala streamed at www.AdAwardsGala.org (opens in new tab) and by Pluto TV.
The broadcasters were recognized for their outstanding achievement in Spanish Media in the United States.
Honorees were selected from a diverse group by the ACB’s Audio Description Awards Committee.
Besides Telemundo and Hearst Television, winners included:
- Larry Goldberg, Outstanding Audio Description Visionary
- Microsoft, Audio Description Game Changer: Innovation
- Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Audio Description Game Changer: Inclusion
- Described and Captioned Media Program, Audio Description Game Changer: Education
- Paramount Global, Outstanding Achievement: Live Events
- AMI, Outstanding Achievement: International Media-
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+/Lucasfilm/Audio Description by Deluxe), Audio Description People's Choice Award.
The gala celebrated the inclusivity and accessibility of media by recognizing the audio description achievements of those in television, streaming and the film industry in making media more accessible to better serve low-vision audiences.
More information is available on the ACB website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.