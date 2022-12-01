Telemundo, Hearst TV Among Those Honored For Audio Description

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—Telemundo and Hearst Television were among the award winners honored Nov. 29 by the American Council of the Blind (ACB) at the 2022 Audio Description Awards gala streamed at www.AdAwardsGala.org (opens in new tab) and by Pluto TV.

The broadcasters were recognized for their outstanding achievement in Spanish Media in the United States.

Honorees were selected from a diverse group by the ACB’s Audio Description Awards Committee.

Besides Telemundo and Hearst Television, winners included:

Larry Goldberg, Outstanding Audio Description Visionary

Microsoft, Audio Description Game Changer: Innovation

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Audio Description Game Changer: Inclusion

Described and Captioned Media Program, Audio Description Game Changer: Education

Paramount Global, Outstanding Achievement: Live Events

AMI, Outstanding Achievement: International Media-

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+/Lucasfilm/Audio Description by Deluxe), Audio Description People's Choice Award.

The gala celebrated the inclusivity and accessibility of media by recognizing the audio description achievements of those in television, streaming and the film industry in making media more accessible to better serve low-vision audiences.