Telemundo Deportes Partners with Panini for World Cup AR Experience

MIAMI—Telemundo Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, is teaming up with sports and entertainment collectables company Panini America to provide Telemundo’s first-ever augmented reality experience for the World Cup. The collaboration launched with the new 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Sticker Collection by Panini, available in stores and online, and now, the AR content will live in the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, featuring new posts on a weekly basis.

Fans can access all of Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive Panini content in the AR menu within the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app. The AR experience is activated via Facebook’s Camera Effects Platform, which also allows users to engage with the AR content and create sharable, filter-type content, such as their own Panini sticker available exclusively through the Telemundo Deportes and Panini collaboration.

The AR experience will include 10-second videos highlighting Telemundo Deportes talent, historic moments and most memorable goals in World Cup history as well as features on this year’s host cities and stadiums. The content will be available now and through the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, June 14-July 15. The Telemundo Deportes’ Panini AR experience, created in collaboration with VR Americas, a provider of immersive technologies, is a finalist for “Best Campaign” at the 9th Annual Augmented World Expo 2018 Auggie Awards.

In addition to the AR content, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Sticker Collection by Panini features a page dedicated to the Telemundo Deportes commentary team. The partnership also includes traditional and digital advertisements, marketing and grassroots initiatives as well as Panini integrations on Telemundo platforms in advance of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, is available via app stores for iOS and Android.