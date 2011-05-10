Telegenic creates stereoscopic 3-D replays with Grass Valley K2 Dyno system

UK-based mobile production company Telegenic is using Grass Valley’s K2 Dyno replay system to produce live sports replays in pristine 3-D. The system is packed for easy transport in a flight-cased fly-away system and primarily used for sports coverage for UK-based entertainment and communications provider Sky.

When deployed with Telegenic’s T18 stereoscopic 3-D production truck, the Grass Valley K2 Summit production client is used to feed mixer animation clips, primarily for 3-D graphics sequences, into and out of replays using the K2 Dyno replay controller. Sky’s desire to be first to market with stereoscopic 3-D broadcasting meant that the Telegenic team had to complete the truck and get it into service in time for the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match Jan. 31, 2010.

Telegenic has used Grass Valley servers for almost 20 years, starting with Profiles for slow-motion replay. More recently it has implemented location-editing networks based on Grass Valley shared storage and EDIUS workstations. Telegenic also purchased a K2 Solo server and EDIUS SAN system for program recording and playout.