Telecast Fiber Systems launches Mini-Mussel Shells with next-gen HD/POV links

At IBC2010, Telecast Fiber Systems launched a new family of HD/POV fiber-optic video/data transceiver modules specifically designed for robotic camera applications.

In addition to providing the same functionality as the company’s original HD/POV solutions, the new HD/POV links offer an option for Ethernet control and are housed in small, ruggedized Mini-Mussel Shell field enclosures.

As the next generation of Telecast Fiber Systems’ Viper family of fiber-optic production systems, the new Mini-Mussel Shells provide a portable and compact universal enclosure for the company’s new line of T-Block Viper modules.



Telecast Fiber Systems’ HD/POV modules are an important component in remotely operated, robotic POV camera systems, enabling unique points of view and camera angles at sports venues and other locations in which human-operated cameras would not be feasible.