Telecast Fiber Systems launches CopperHead 3200

Telecast Fiber Systems has made available its CopperHead 3200, the first in the company's new Series 3000 family of camera-mounted fiber-optic transceivers.

The CopperHead 3200 offers an affordable, powerful, midrange multicasting solution for a range of HD broadcasting applications, including TV news and sports production, electronic cinematography and multicamera studio, truck and fly pack field production.

The CopperHead 3200 provides a robust fiber-optic link between any professional camera or camcorder and the broadcaster's truck, control room or video village position. Over a single fiber connection, the system simultaneously transports bidirectional digital (SDI or HD/SDI) and analog (NTSC or PAL) video as well as all two-way camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter and intercom signals between the camera and the base station.

