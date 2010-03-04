Telairity to introduce BE9400 multichannel AVC encoder

Telairity will introduce the BE9400 multichannel H.264/AVC encoder, a single 1RU box for encoding multiple broadcast-quality signals simultaneously in HD, SD and mobile applications, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The BE9400 is designed for cable companies, IPTV, ITV mobile and other businesses that transmit multiple channels. It can be configured for two HD channels, one HD and two SD/mobile channels or four SD/mobile channels.

The BE9400 relies on the company's Telairity-1 programmable video architecture and its custom direct-execute AVClairity encoding software.

Other features include the ability to handle multiple independent SD/HD channels with up to four stereo audio programs per video channel; full software upgradeability; an MPEG-4 AAC-LC option for high audio quality at low compressed bit rates; and Dolby Digital AC-3 pass-through support.

See Telairity at NAB Show Booth SU7526.