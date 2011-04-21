Telairity SES3200 encoder delivers headend system in a box

Telairity unveiled the compact SES3200 video encoding system, which is capable of generating up to 32 channels of video and 128 channels of audio in a single modular chassis, at the 2011 NAB Show.

The new SES3200 encoder is based on the company’s Telairity-1 scalable video-processing architecture, which provides efficient IP distribution and transmission of high-quality video at low bit rates.

A self-contained headend system in a box, the SES3200’s small footprint and scalability are essential to efficient facility planning and design requirements. By building the SES3200 around the industry-standard ATCA chassis with full mesh backplane, the new system eliminates the need for separate cables, switches, routers and multiplexers.

Input modules support eight connections each, and sources may be either SD or HD (1080i or 1080p). Modules will be available for SDI, ASI, composite and IP input formats. A transcoding option is also available.