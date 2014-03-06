Tektronix Unveils Cloud-based QC at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Tektronix will unveil many new products, including the QCloud cloud-based QC software subscription platform. Optimized for deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS), QCloud is the first cloud-based QC solution that meets the needs of broadcasters and others who operate file-based workflows on AWS and other cloud platforms. QCloud enables customers to replace upfront capital expenses with usage-based, cloud-based operating expenses.



Tektronix will also unveil HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) deep dive Elementary Stream analysis capabilities that now come with Option ESE and Option 430 of the MTS4000 MPEG Test and Analysis System. The new features help equipment designers and manufacturers optimize coding efficiency of next generation encoders for mobile video, OTT video and 4K/Ultra HD, as well as check for compliance and ensure high-quality encoded pictures.



Tektronix has also expanded the feature set of its portable WFM2300, which now includes cable simulation and margin test and enhanced measurement capabilities, as well as optional 3G-SDI format support, Dolby E metadata monitoring and loudness metering.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Tektronix will be in booth N5223.