Tegna’s Locked On and Amazon Launch `Fire TV Channels Bracket Breakdown’

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that it is teaming up with Amazon Fire TV Channels for a new series called “Fire TV Channels Bracket Breakdown” that will offer college basketball fans a new approach to men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament coverage.

The new series from Tegna’s Locked On Podcast Network will cover the tournament with a single click on Fire TV, Fire tablet, and Echo Show devices. “Bracket Breakdown” combines the expertise of notable players, insights from basketball journalists, and the local coverage for which Tegna’s Locked On Podcast Network is known, Tegna reported.

The first “Bracket Breakdown” started with Selection Sunday on March 16, and continues all the way through the National Championship game on April 6 via Amazon Fire TV Channels with no downloads or fees.

“Locked On is uniquely positioned to produce coverage for today’s basketball fans, delivering a fresh perspective on the tournament for the millions of customers on Amazon Fire TV Channels,” said Locked On president, David Locke. “In addition to our successful Locked On College Sports FAST TV channel plus on-demand shows for virtually every team, no other sports outlet is able to pair the best national analysts with local experts that cover these teams year-round like we can.”

”Bracket Breakdown” will feature a line-up of former and current NBA, WNBA, and collegiate players plus national and local team experts from the Locked On Podcast Network.

Production will take place at Locked On’s studios located at Tegna station WFAA in Dallas. All “Bracket Breakdown” episodes will be available on demand on Amazon Fire TV Channels. Fans will find “Bracket Breakdown” on Fire TV, Fire tablet, and Echo Show devices, and can access it directly simply by asking Alexa to “Watch Bracket Breakdown," Tegna explained.