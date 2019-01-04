Tegna, Verizon Reach Multi-Year Carriage Agreement

MCLEAN, VA–Station group Tegna announced late Thursday that it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Verizon, which dropped three of Tegna’s stations from its FiOS lineup on New Year’s Eve.

Financial details and length of agreement were not disclosed.

WUSA in Washington, D.C., WVEC in Norfolk, VA and WGRZ in Buffalo, NY will return to the Verizon lineup effective immediately, Tegna said.