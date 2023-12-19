Tegna Names Byron Wilkinson President & GM of KVUE in Austin

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that Byron Wilkinson has been named president and general manager at KVUE, Tegna’s ABC affiliate serving Austin, Texas, effective Dec. 18.

Williams had been serving as interim general manager at KVUE, and previously served as interim general manager at Tegna-owned duopoly KBMT/KJAC in Beaumont, Texas. Wilkinson will be responsible for the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

A seasoned industry veteran, Wilkinson was most recently director of sales at KVUE for the past seven years. Based on his success recruiting and developing multimedia sales professionals and teams, The Center for Sales Strategy named Wilkinson a 2020 “Talent Superhero” award winner. Prior to his role at KVUE, Wilkinson was director of sales at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and local sales manager at KHOU in Houston, both Tegna sister stations.

“Among an outstanding pool of candidates, Byron stood out for his commitment to KVUE and the Austin community, and his track record of leadership and results,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “From sales leadership roles in Houston and Little Rock, to interim general manager roles in Austin and Beaumont, Byron has demonstrated the importance of developing strong teams and leaders. He will continue KVUE’s momentum and build on our commitment to Central Texas.”

Wilkinson is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. He is an active volunteer in the Austin community with Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Coats for Kids, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce, where he is a past member of the Nominating Committee.