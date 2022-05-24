Tegna Foundation Announces First Round of 2022 Media Grants

TYSONS, Va.—The Tegna Foundation has announced its first round of 2022 Media Grants to support training for the next generation of diverse journalists and to support education and development opportunities for professionals in the media field.

“A key role of the Tegna Foundation is investing in the future of the media industry,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, Tegna, which sponsors the foundation. “We are honored to provide funding and support to increase representation and diversity and help secure the future of our industry through student and professional development programs.”

This year’s Round 1 Media Grant recipients include the following organizations and projects:

Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA): Support for student programs JCamp and Voices.

Investigative Reporters & Editors, Inc. (IRE): Support for two FOIA sessions within the public records track entitled “Biggest Hurdles to Accessing State and Local Public Records” and “No One Uses Email Anymore,” and the Media Lawyer Q&A session at the IRE 2022 Annual Conference.

National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ): Support for a professional development session and major support for the 2022 Black Male Media Project.

National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ): Support for students attending the NAHJ 2022 conference.

Native American Journalists Association (NAJA): Support for student programming at the NAJA 2022 conference.

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists: Support for the 2022 CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project, a conference for LGBTQ student journalists at the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists National Convention.

Online News Association (ONA): Support for 10 student and new professional scholarships to attend the ONA22 Annual Conference.

Poynter Institute For Media Studies, Inc.: Support for the 2022 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Media.

The Tegna Foundation’s media funding mission is to support freedom of the press, ethics in journalism, and education and training for the next generation of diverse journalists. The Foundation particularly favors programs or projects that benefit the areas in which Tegna does business and that seek to encourage diversity in newsrooms and in coverage.