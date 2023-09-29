Tegna Appoints Kristie Gonzales President & GM of WXIA/WATL

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has named Kristie Gonzales president and general manager at WXIA, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta, and WATL, effective October 23.

She will continue as vice president, media operations for Tegna.

At WXIA/WATL, Gonzales will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

Since 2016, Gonzales has been president and general manager at KVUE, Tegna’s ABC affiliate and one of the top stations in Central Texas. During her tenure, KVUE launched the innovative series “Boomtown,” which highlights Central Texas’s explosive growth. The station received widespread acclaim for their investigative reporting into the school shooting in Uvalde and on the tragic death of Javier Ambler in the custody of the Williamson County Sheriff Department, Tegna reported.

During her tenure, Gonzales also grew partnerships with advertisers and helped spearhead community engagement efforts, including “All Together ATX,” which raised nearly $8 million for COVID-19 relief, and “Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas,” a benefit concert developed with Google that helped raise nearly $2 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. KVUE was recently honored with six wins in the Texas Broadcast News Awards, including for best morning newscast.

Since 2021, Gonzales has also served as vice president, media operations for Tegna with oversight of the following stations in Texas: KBMT/KJAC in Beaumont; KYTX in Tyler, KCEN/KAGS in Waco and Bryan-College Station; KWES in Midland-Odessa; and KXVA/KIDY in Abilene and San Angelo. Gonzales will continue in this role with new responsibilities.

“Kristie is an innovative thinker with a drive to deliver results, as she’s done in Austin and across the portfolio of stations she’s overseen in Texas,” said Larry Delia, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “She’s an excellent collaborator and community partner with an ability to inspire and motivate those around her. We’re excited to have her join the talented team in Atlanta and continue the stations’ leadership in the market.”

Prior to joining KVUE, Gonzales held various television management roles across the country, specializing in news branding, multicultural marketing and harnessing the power of digital and social media. Before joining KVUE, she was the promotion and digital brand manager at WABC in New York City.

Gonzales graduated summa cum laude with double honors from the University of New Mexico.

She currently serves on the board of directors for the SAFE Alliance, Equidad ATX and United Way for Greater Austin. She previously served on the boards of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. She is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and Austin Area Research Organization.

Gonzales spends her free time mentoring women and people of color. She received the 2023 Austin Toastmaster’s Communication Achievement Award and was named a Girl Scouts of Central Texas 2020 Women of Distinction Rising Star.