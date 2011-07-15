Tedial updates Content Management Solutions

Tedial said it would introduce updates to its broadcast content management solutions at IBC in September.

There will be updates to Ficus, a mature BPM (Business Process Manager) for the broadcast industry. These include increased integration to third-party systems, including traffic and automation. This allows new workflows to be triggered using simple XML messaging, allowing broadcasters to continue to take advantage of legacy systems when required.

Also being updated is Tedial’s Media Process Manager (MPM), an enterprise integration system based on layered logic. The latest version supports ingest of high-resolution formats such as DNxHD and XDCam directly into an Avid environment.

MPM automatically detects the aspect ratio of a video file that it is processing and is able to handle video files with multiple audio tracks. It can move media and metadata to and from Interplay either automatically or manually performing any required rewrapping on the fly.

There will also be a new version of Tedial’s MAM system with integrated HSM software. The latest version includes a web-based administration GUI for managing database data models.

Administrators can access tools via any PC to manage data repositories, create folders for cataloging and specialized metadata fields, thesaurus and multilanguage dictionaries. It also allows administrators to manage multiple users’ access rights profiles.

The web-based administration GUI provides tools for system auditing, allowing the administrator to check logs and review activities. Administrators can filter information by user, date and specific services.