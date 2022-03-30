Tedial to Showcase smartWork at the 2022 NAB Show

MALAGA, Spain—Tedial has announced that it will be introducing its new smartWork media integration platform at the 2022 NAB Show on Booth #C3036.

Tedial has designed smartWork with an easy-to-use toolset that distills complex workflows into simplified processes resulting in unprecedented flexibility, seamless and effortless integrations, reduced costs, enhanced team collaboration, improved profitability, accelerated growth and dramatically shorter delivery times, the company said.

“smartWork is the result of more than 20 years of experience designing and implementing workflows and integrations for the M&E industry,” explained Julian Fernandez-Campon, Tedial’s CTO. “Its no-code architecture will revolutionize productivity for non-technical users, and because it follows Infrastructure as a Code (IaaC) it can be deployed on-premises, on any cloud or in a hybrid architecture for incredible flexibility. We are delighted to be heading back to NAB 2022 with this important launch, which will transform the way media companies and content owners manage their media, speeding up the digital transformation.”

smartWork has been created to democratize business processes, empowering users to define integrations autonomously - without vendor participation - and create workflows in a flexible and agile manner.

Aligned with Movielabs’ 2030 Vision for Media Creation, the platform removes time-consuming and complex configurations via a common User Interface that guarantees an optimal user experience and easy access to all applications, external systems (including any legacy MAM), and features self-validation. Users are free to concentrate on creativity and can make the data-driven decisions necessary to quickly adapt to market or supply changes.

smartWork’s unique approach is built upon a common interface and a common data model so applications and systems are integrated within the platform as opposed to the platform integrated into the applications, the company noted.

This major change simplifies workflow design, as the workflows needn’t be aware of the specific APIs and the data models of each component making it simple to swap integrations within an existing workflow. In addition, a common workspace allows the applications to go to the media and not the media delivered to the applications, which is key. A media abstraction layer is added so that workflows are not dependant on physical locations (on premises / cloud) providing an extra security layer, the company said.

Tedial has designed smartWork natively with microservices and kubernetes to provide future proofing and scalability of both media operations and resources.

Its easy-to-use no-code editor enhances flexibility and minimizes operational risk with built-in complexity abstraction and visual tools. A quick drag and drop tool enables anyone, even those without coding expertise or technical knowledge, to easily assemble and modify workflows, including integrations of external third-party systems, without vendor or specialist intervention. This leads to greater self-sufficiency with cost saving as well as speed to market benefits for the organization.

smartWork integrates core Tedial modules such as the Company’s AST Augmented Storage Management and the new BPM for optimal functionality. Although it can be integrated with the Tedial EVO MAM, it can be integrated with other third-party MAM solutions as well to guarantee business continuity and leverage the use of already deployed MAM systems with new features and services. Additionally, it provides a selection of pre-built processes and building blocks that address the most common media workflows (Ingest, Delivery, Exchange, AI Enrichment, Playout, Localization, Live, Migration) and new trends (UHD/HDR contents and packages like IMF, among others), the company said.