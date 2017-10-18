Tedial Names Jerome Wauthoz as VP, Products

MALAGA, SPAIN—Jerome Wauthoz is coming on board with MAM technology provider Tedial in the role of vice president of products. Wauthoz will focus the Tedial development team on new products and services for the media and entertainment industry, as well as utilize strategic marketing, per Tedial’s official announcement.

Wauthoz comes to Tedial after more than 22 years at EVS Broadcast Equipment, where he began his career as a software engineer, then moving on to management-level positions, including R&D manager, product manager and market solutions manager. He most recently served as vice president of products with EVS.

Wauthoz will be based in Beligum.