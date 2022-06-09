TED Taps Wurl for FAST Channel Launch

PALO ALTO, Calif.—Wurl has announced that it will be working with TED to launch a free-ad-supported TED channel.

The Wurl-powered FAST channel will offer viewers a 24/7 linear channel featuring TED's most celebrated talks, award-winning TED-Ed videos, short films, TED originals, and highlights from TED's conferences.

“TED represents groundbreaking ideas, presented in an iconic, minimalist format that maximizes attention and impact for all of us as viewers,” said Craig Heiting, Wurl’s head of strategic business development. “Having the opportunity to bring TED’s unique library of content into the world of FAST TV is not only an honor, but a task we will engage with extreme precision to maximize reach and impact for TED.”

TED will leverage the full suite of Wurl services, including Global FAST Pass for worldwide distribution, AdPool for maximized monetization of ad Inventory, Wurl Perform for viewer acquisition and retention, and Global Data Services for optimal data insights.

"Streaming TV gives TED another powerful digital tool to support our mission of bringing great ideas to viewers everywhere," said Alan Seiffert, head of global business development at TED. "With Wurl's reach of over 300 million connected TVs worldwide, and with their innovative and advanced technologies, they are an excellent partner for us to spread ideas in the FAST TV space."