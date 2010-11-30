TeamCast Names Mark Polovick as Sales VP



TeamCast has announced the appointment of Mark Polovick as its new vice president of sales. Polovick will direct North American sales efforts from the company’s Chicago office.



“We are delighted that Mark Polovick is joining TeamCast,” said Serge Mal, TeamCast’s executive vice president and general manager. “His arrival will be a real asset for our company.”



Polovick has been involved in broadcast engineering and sales for 36 years and has most recently been associated with Screen Service America and Screen Service Italy. He has also been employed as regional sales manager for Acrodyne Industries Inc.



“I’m very excited and happy to become part of this world class organization,” Polovick said. “TeamCast defines the standard of today’s cutting edge technology companies, with the internal and personal structure of a much smaller company. I look forward to meeting with all the existing and new TeamCast customers.”



