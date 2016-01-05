TeamCast Delivers ATSC 3.0 Digital TV Exciter to KBS

LAS VEGAS—The Korean Broadcasting System is installing an ATSC 3.0 TV exciter from TeamCast, a provider of terrestrial and satellite modulation technologies. The exTra3.0 is a real-time, standalone terrestrial exciter that supports ATSC 3.0, which is designed to transmit 4K/UHD content.

KBS will use the exTra3.0 of evaluating new ATSC 3.0 technology, particularly in the broadcast of 4K/UHD content.

“The exTra3.0 has been especially designed to meet broadcaster’s demand for testing this new ATSC 3.0 technology during the standard finalization period that is foreseen to last until next April,” said Eric Pinson, business unit manager for TeamCast.

KBS, based in Seoul, South Korea, operates two national TV channels. It has been heavily involved in the testing of UHD activities, running several terrestrial transmission trials since the analogue TV switch-off in Dec. 2010.

The Rennes, France-based TeamCast made the announcement ahead of CES 2016, which runs from Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.