Team USA TV FAST Channel Goes Live with 24/7 Olympic Team Coverage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), NBCUniversal and FAST studios have launched Team USA TV, a free ad-supported (FAST) TV channel showcasing the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Viewers can now access Team USA TV through Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, LG Channels and Xumo Play. The service will also soon be launching on Peacock.

“In addition to supporting NBCUniversal’s wonderful Olympic and Paralympic broadcasts from Paris, Team USA TV will serve as a year-round home for Team USA athletes to share their stories, and for fans to follow the journeys of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team athletes.” said Katie Bynum Aznavorian, chief strategy & growth officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “This partnership with NBC and Fast Studios extends coverage of Team USA in between the Games, fueling fans’ interest to get access to the diverse personalities and gritty performances that make up Team USA as they work every day to drive their personal performance forward and represent the United States in competition.”

Team USA TV offers fans a chance to hear directly from athletes and witness the courage and determination that fuels them, the USOPC reported. Featuring 24/7 programming that provides behind-the-scenes access, the latest Team USA news and hours of the best archival footage, Team USA TV allows fans to be a part of the athletes’ ongoing journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, Milan-Cortina, Los Angeles and beyond.

“Team USA TV represents a welcome expansion of coverage for American Olympic and Paralympic athletes, providing a year-round companion to NBC’s coverage of national and international events, the Olympic & Paralympic Trials and the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Joe Gesue, senior vice president of Olympic programming and executive editor, NBC Sports. “Showcasing athlete stories and bringing viewers closer to their journeys is the bedrock foundation of NBC’s approach, and the opportunity to partner even more closely with the USOPC will amplify our collective ability to do so.”

“We are thrilled to bring TEAM USA TV to life and to support the great athletes of Team USA, while giving fans access to their favorite athlete’s stories and experiences from the journey to the Olympic and Paralympic games, added Stuart McLean, CEO FAST Studios. “Adding Team USA to the FAST Studios roster, and producing TEAM USA NOW, a flagship studio-based show, will allow fans everywhere to experience the athlete’s ongoing journey to represent Team USA.”