TDVision Systems completes full HD 3-D ecosystem

TDVision Systems last week at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas announced it is closing the loop and releasing to the broadcast and technology industries an entire stereoscopic ecosystem and workflow from lens to screen for full HD 3-D.

TDVision, which has offered full HD video encoding and decoding solutions since 2003, is offering an extended platform that provides conduits across the 3-D ecosystem and maintains full quality from acquisition with Kronomav robotized rigs to encoding with TDVision’s 2D+Dela (now MVC) encoding system on silicon and GPU accelerated configurations. The systems can be used for pre-, post-, real-time and offline encoding.