TCS Adds 10 Fujinon PL-1990 Cabrio Lenses

WAYNE, N.J.– Technological Cinevideo Services, Inc., a New York City camera rental house, ordered 10 new Fujinon PL19-90 Cabrio (ZK4.7x19) PL mount zoom lenses.



The PL 19-90 is one of the newest lenses in the Fujinon Premier PL digital cinematography line. With a 19-90mm focal range and weight of 2.7kg with servo, it also features an exclusive detachable servo drive unit, for use as a standard PL lens or as an electronic news gathering-style lens. The PL 19-90 can be managed through wireless controllers, in addition to existing Fujinon wired and wireless units.



“When we first saw this lens at NAB, we were extremely impressed with its focal length, size and T-stop—all in a lightweight, compact form factor,” said Erik Schietinger, president of TCS, who also co-owns the company with his brother Oliver, TCS’ vice president and chief operating officer. “There’s no other lens on the market like it. As soon as the Cabrio lenses came in the door, they went right out on a variety of production projects, including documentaries, reality TV shows and commercials.”



The “Jay-Z: Made in America,” documentary is renting the new Fujinon PL 19-90 Cabrio lenses. Directed by Ron Howard and co-produced by Jay-Z, it features footage from the “Budweiser Made in America” music festival, held in September 2012 in Philadelphia, which featured four large stages for performances.



With a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, and a 200-degree focus rotation, the newest Cabrio PL Mount zoom lens (model ZK3.5x85) is ideal for shooting documentaries, nature and wildlife, car commercials and is also on TCS’s wishlist.



“Cinematographers like that these lenses accept industry-standard cine motors and matte boxes, while videographers appreciate the ENG style servo drive,” said Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development at Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Optical Devices Division. “All camera operators appreciate a digital cinema quality lens that’s lightweight and ergonomic enough to be used in a dynamic, handheld mode.”



The PL 19-90 covers 31.5mm sensor diagonal size on a digital cinema style camera to optimize full-frame resolution. A nine-blade iris part of the design as well, the company says, to emphasize a natural look.



The lens includes lens data output; LDS and /i metadata compatibility is useful to record the position information of zoom, iris and focus. The digital servo has 16-bit encoding, and the data is available at the Hot Shoe mount or through a connector located on the servo.



