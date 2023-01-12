TCL Named Official TV Partner of the NFL

TCL North America President Mark Zhang (R) and SVP Chris Hamdorf (L) meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to celebrate the partnership naming TCL the Official TV Partner of the NFL.

CORONA, Calif.—The consumer electronics maker TCL has announced it has been named the Official TV Partner of the NFL.

The multi-year sponsorship partnership is part of TCL’s efforts to strengthen its brand as one of the top TV brands in North America and promote its big-screen TV lineup to the NFL’s massive fanbase.

It also reflects the importance of sports viewing as a driver of sales of large-screen TVs.

"As TV and sports have long been a winning marriage, becoming the Official TV Partner of the NFL gives TCL a strategic partnership to affirm its formula for success - high quality, unmatched performance, and exceptional value among consumers who expect the best," said Chris Hamdorf, senior vice president, TCL North America. "As we just proved at CES, our brand has grown globally and as our product offering expands beyond home theater, we are confident that aligning with the NFL will bolster our brand recognition and are thrilled to have them as a key partner to kick off this next chapter for TCL."

"The NFL is excited to welcome TCL as our Official TV Partner and look forward to our fans enjoying their technology through a superior television experience. Our broadcasts can only look as good as the TVs they're displayed on which makes TCL's products truly meaningful to the NFL experience," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president of partnership strategy and new business for the NFL. "The NFL spends a lot of time evaluating potential partners to ensure their products, performance, and culture match our standard for excellence and TCL is a perfect fit. We look forward to helping them continue to grow their brand recognition and business."