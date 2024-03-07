Tata Communications, Opens Los Angeles Media Production, Connectivity Center

LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI—Tata Communications has announced the opening of a production and delivery facility in Los Angeles to support future business development and growth.

Named The Switch @ Victory, the new facility will give Tata Communications the ability to serve more live content customers with end-to-end media production and connectivity services, it said.

The 66,712-square-foot facility is located on Victory Boulevard on the border or Glendale and Burbank, Calif. The two-story building sits in the heart of Hollywood’s extended production community and offers a live production center to support customer configuration requirements, the company said.

The purpose-built facility becomes the hub for Tata Communications’ and The Switch’s production and delivery services. It is designed to support live content production for rightsholders of all sizes, it said.

The Switch @ Victory is operational. Several companies, including Fox Alternative Entertainment, producers of “America’s Most Wanted,” already are using the facility.

The facility positions Tata Communications to expand in the U.S. and beyond as its customer base grows. It is fully equipped offering:

Four sound stages with powered lighting grids and green screens.

Large multi-row seating production control rooms with best-of-breed switchers and digital audio consoles.

Multiple insert studios for media training, live shots, and satellite media tours.

Dressing rooms and lounges for talent.

Multiple conference rooms.

Video-audio edit stations.

More than 100 workstations.

Private offices, kitchens and breakrooms.

Auditorium with seating.

Prop and costume storage.

230 parking spaces that can support a powered base camp for production trailers, grip trucks and other equipment.

130-degree view of Hollywood Hills.

The Switch @ Victory sits on Tata Communications’ global, low-latency video delivery network with added satellite links.

Tata Communications completed its acquisition of The Switch Enterprises in May 2023.