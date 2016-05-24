TAB Recognizes Five for Annual Awards Gala

AUSTIN, TEXAS—Bill Buchanan, Dan Giesler, John Kittleman, Joe Oliver and Mike Wenglar have been named as the five honorees of the Texas Association of Broadcasters’ Annual Awards Gala. The ceremony, which takes place during the TAB convention and trade show, will be held on Aug. 11.

John Kittleman

Receiving the TAB Broadcaster of the Year award from the organization is John Kittleman, general manager for the Rio Grande Valley ABC affiliate KRGV (TV). The station recently began offering Spanish-language translation to help serve its market, which is 90 percent Hispanic. A veteran of the broadcast industry for three decades, Kittleman has also served on the TAB board of directors on multiple occasions.

Mike Wenglar has been awarded the TAB’s George Marti Award for Engineering Excellence. Recently retired from the Austin ABC affiliate, KVUE (TV), Wenglar is still serving as the owner and operator of KULP (AM).

KSHN (FM) Liberty owner and operator Bill Buchanan will be recognized with the Pioneer of the Year award. After 50 years of working in the industry, Buchanan still does a daily show on his station, as well as cover breaking news and football.

Dr. Joe Oliver, a retired professor from Stephen F. Austin State University, will receive the TAB Educator of the Year award. Dan Giesler of Giesleer Broadcasting Supply has been tapped for the Associate of the Year award.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Beth Bobbit; contact her via email. The Awards Gala will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the Renaissance Austin Hotel on Aug. 11.