SVTA Announced Recipients of Membership Grant Program

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Membership Grant Program as well as extended support for existing grant members. Now in its seventh year, the Membership Grant Program sponsors select companies that meet the financial requirements, with a one-year Principal membership.

This grant program not only enables smaller companies to participate in and benefit from the SVTA’s mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem, but also benefits existing members and the industry at large by bringing in new ideas from cutting-edge startups and accelerating advancements in video streaming, the group said.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Grant recipients to the SVTA and look forward to the valuable insights and contributions they will bring. We remain committed to diversity, striving to foster a membership base that is inclusive of a wide array of individual and organizational backgrounds,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “In 2024, we also look forward to celebrating a decade since the founding of the Alliance. This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts of our members and what we have accomplished together.”

The SVTA board of directors chose the following companies as the new 2024 grant recipients:

Alvalinks supports all entities conducting live streaming and ensures seamless and high-quality video streams across every interface and platform, in every imaginable environment. Alvalinks Intelligent Delivery guarantees reliable live video streams from source to destination, optimally routing them across edge, internet, and cloud. “Video delivery is a core tenet of viewers’ quality of experience. Alvalinks observability platform helps media organizations to solve the networking challenges and ensure video contribution is flawless. We are excited to join the SVTA, and take an active part in its working groups to help build guidelines and recommendations for streaming and video contribution.” – Dr. Gabriel Kerner, CEO, Alvalinks

ARK Multicasting is a leading-edge Next Gen TV company, leveraging the power of TV broadcasting by adding an IP multicast extension to the unicast Internet. ARK is on the forefront of Broadcast Internet Service development with solutions to relieve congestion for ISPs and provide datacasting services for many verticals including distance learning, the connected car market, smart agriculture, telehealth, and over-the-top video streaming providers. “ARK Multicasting is so very excited to be rewarded a 2024 SVTA Grant Award. As media and entertainment consumption continues to increase across unicast infrastructure, the need for innovative delivery like ARK Multicasting becomes even more necessary. Through the alliance, important industry driven standards and solutions like open caching will continue to unite this space towards a better tomorrow.” – Joshua Weiss, co-founder & CEO, ARK Multicasting

id3as are the Pioneers of 'Self-Healing' video pipelines and the enterprise specialist 'tailors' for those wanting to deliver high value premium live streaming services such as LL-HLS, WebRTC, Packaging, and Encoding for every element of the workflow and across any scale of private infrastructure, carrier network, or cloud. "We are honored and thrilled to be the recipient of a 2024 SVTA grant membership. id3as has long believed that vendors, media companies, and consumers all benefit when we work together to solve the hard problems facing the streaming industry. We look forward to diving in and helping the SVTA continue to make a difference, particularly in the live streaming realm." – Adrian Roe, CEO, id3as

BackBone Networks (Wiber) is the split off from Wiber (residential and commercial Internet) to specialize in higher-tier services, including internet provision to other ISPs. Wiber is the rebranding of TECNET.

Existing Grant Recipient Members allt, Blockcast, IdeaNova, picoNETS, and swXtch.io will continue into 2024 as Grant members. A special committee chartered by the board selected these recipients to receive another membership grant based on their contributions.