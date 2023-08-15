Survey: Viewers Sympathetic to Striking Writers/Actors Concerns About AI

A new survey from Cordcutting.com finds that the public is generally sympathetic to the concerns striking writers and actors have made about the use of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the entertainment industry.

The Cordcutting.com study found that nearly three quarters of those surveyed (73%) felt performers should be paid for each use of their digital likeness and nearly half (46%) were opposed to the use of AI to generate shows and movies.

Large numbers (43%) also said they were not very or not at all interested in watching entertainment generated by AI.

(Image credit: Cordcutting.com)

In addition, the study also delves into sticking points as it relates to streaming media. More than half of viewers (56 percent) believe it would be fairer for actors and writers involved in successful streaming shows to be paid in proportion to the number of people who watch, rather than residual checks in cents.

The survey found widespread awareness of the strikes, with 72% of respondents reporting that they were "aware" or "very aware" of the strikes.

Cordcutting.com also found the strikes could dampen streaming platforms’ subscriber bases, as more than a quarter (28 percent) plan to unsubscribe from one or more due to the disputes.

(Image credit: Cordcutting.com)