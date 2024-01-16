Survey: Half of CTV Users Want to Shop Directly from TV Ads

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ad Solutions has released a new survey that indicates many consumers would like to be able to shop directly from their TVs.

Its latest streaming survey, “The Shoppable TV Report: 2024 and Beyond,” found that 53% of CTV users wish all TV ads had a quick option to buy the product and 63% wish they could see store/brand inventory from their TV.

“Most CTV users envision and desire a TV experience that enables them to easily purchase the products advertised to them,” said Tony Marlow, CMO at LG Ad Solutions. “The future of television is shaping up to be an immersive canvas of personalized, interactive experiences. We are entering an era where TV is not just a device for passive viewing, but also a dynamic platform for engagement, interaction, and shopping.”

The study surveyed more than 1,200 US consumers to determine their perceptions of shoppable TV advertisements and subsequent purchasing behavior.

Among CTV users, 81% are influenced by TV ads in their shopping decisions and 63% often discover new brands and products through TV ads. Beyond influence and product discovery, 47% have made a purchase after seeing a TV ad in the past three months. Of those consumers, most (56%) completed a purchase using their mobile phone, followed by laptop/desktop (45%), in-store (31%), tablets (31%) and on CTV (29%), the researchers reported.

“The study’s finding that relevance is consumers’ overwhelming impetus behind scanning or purchasing after seeing a TV ad, highlights advertisers’ need for accurate audience targeting," Marlow continued. "Marketers need to take advantage of niche audience datasets, such as consumer purchase and ACR segments, available in our LoopIQ solution, to create personalized and interactive shoppable ad experiences within CTV environments that will drive better engagement and outcomes for both advertisers and consumers.”

The survey also found: