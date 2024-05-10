Survey: Fubo Boasts High Levels of Audience Attention

NEW YORK—FuboTV has released a new study from TVision, which studies TV and CTV viewer engagement, that found ads on Fubo get higher viewer attention levels than ads generally do on CTV, cable and other media among 24-54 year olds.

“Attention is the next wave of CTV ad measurement and TVision is a valuable partner at the forefront of this movement,” said Dina Roman, senior vice president global ad sales, Fubo. “TVision’s study found that Fubo is a leader in commanding audience attention among our competitive set and linear TV, reinforcing the value of our highly engaged audience and premium live sports and entertainment content.”

TVision reported significant differences in how viewers in the coveted 25-54 year old age range pay attention to and engage with Fubo content and ads compared to norms across CTV and cable television.

Viewers aged 25-54 are at least 23% more likely to be in the room for Fubo programming than other benchmark categories, including cable and all categories of CTV, according to the TVision study.

Among the same demo, content on Fubo captured 33% more attention than cable and 70% more attention than typical vMVPD norms, the study found.

(Image credit: FuboTV)

The study also reported that a major CPG brand saw as much as a 67% increase in attention on Fubo compared to other CTV apps where its ads ran. Ads on Fubo outperform the average attention of other ads across cable, CTV, and FAST apps. Fubo ads outperform vMVPD ad norms by 50%.

"Fubo should be proud of their ability to capture attention from viewers,” said Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Advertisers recognize the impact of high attention apps and programming, and they are placing a premium value on the opportunity to reach more engaged viewers. The data shows Fubo is a strong investment for advertisers looking to connect with sports fans and beyond this year.”