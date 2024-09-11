Support Expands for Dante Audio Cloud-Based Production Workflows

PORTLAND, Ore.—Audinate Group has announced that cloud-based solutions from Calrec, Gallery Sienna, LAMA, Lawo, and Telos Alliance have been added to the growing list of applications that support native Dante audio in cloud-based production workflows.

The recently released SDK for Dante Connect enables software developers to build Dante audio transmission and reception natively into their cloud-based applications, Audinate reported.

Calrec, Gallery Sienna, LAMA, Lawo, and Telos Alliance join the expanding ecosystem of cloud-based software applications to choose direct integration of Dante into their applications. Integrating Dante directly into cloud-based applications enables end customers to connect any existing Dante hardware or software to cloud-based software applications using Dante Connect, the companies said.

These new Dante integrations give broadcasters and audio engineers a vast array of new products to choose from when building cloud-based Dante audio production workflows.

The new integrations join existing Dante-native cloud-based tools from Solid State Logic and Waves, as well as solutions connected by Dante Virtual Soundcard from Grass Valley, Harrison, Riedel, and Vizrt. The ecosystem now includes eleven professional tools that broadcasters can selectively integrate into their workflows, Audinate reported.

Following its development preview at NAB 2024, Calrec joins Audiotonix’s sister company, Solid State Logic, with the integration of a cloud-based DSP mixing engine and software on demand, which will make its debut at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. Calrec’s ImPulseV, hosted entirely in a public cloud environment like AWS can be accessed from anywhere in the world and is suitable for all broadcast audio production workflows. It delivers the same audio quality and feature set as Calrec’s hardware-based ImPulse processing cores.

“By using Dante Connect, we give customers maximum flexibility for audio production with an on-premise Calrec hardware and cloud-based audio DSP mixing engine,” says Henry Goodman, director of product management at Calrec. “As new cloud functionality and flexibility is adopted by our customers, Calrec continues to develop and deploy new audio equipment and software designed to exceed customer demands.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gallery Sienna has integrated Dante into the Sienna ND Processing Engine. Dante support enables broadcasters using a variety of video protocols, including NDI and SRT to seamlessly bridge embedded audio streams to Dante Native systems in their workflow.

"As we see the growth of cloud-based workflows, dedicated audio mixing platforms are increasingly required, and many of these are native Dante", says Mark Gilbert, chief technology officer of Gallery Sienna. "Adding Dante support to the industry standard infrastructure platform, Sienna ND Processing Engine connects the embedded audio in video streams with Dante-based mixing platforms and also adds new mechanisms for remote contribution of Dante audio from the ground to the cloud, along with remote monitoring of cloud-based Dante streams."

LAMA, Lean And Mean Audio BV, brings Dante integration to their software-based audio solutions to enable new options for audio mixing in broadcast productions.

“Audio production and orchestration is critical to broadcast productions and cloud-based software solutions give engineers and A1s new options for additional flexibility,” says Ewan Cameron, co-founder and chief commercial officer of LAMA. “Adding native Dante connectivity within LAMA Connect enables broadcasters to quickly connect existing Dante hardware to the cloud-based software toolset.”

Lawo brings Dante integration to their HOME Apps platform to support productions, including television broadcast and on-air radio, performing arts, houses of worship, and professional AV.

“The integration of Dante into HOME Apps is an important milestone for Lawo’s open, unified HOME platform,” states Jamie Dunn, Lawo’s Deputy CEO. “Providing Dante integration on a server-based microservice level yields a vast range of creative benefits for operators as it helps them navigate the transition to future-proof hardware-abstracted processing.”

Telos Alliance adds Dante into the cloud-based Telos Infinity VIP intercom system, the first professional intercom system to support cloud-based Dante workflows.

“Adding Dante to the Telos Infinity VIP intercom system enables customers to expand the integration of additional audio signals from any Dante device into the Telos Infinity intercom network,” says John Schur, president of Media Solutions. “This provides customers the flexibility and scalability of intercom systems without the requirement of additional hardware costs.”

Using the Dante SDK, software developers get free access to send and receive Dante audio to any Dante-enabled hardware and software. This enables end users to send audio from existing on-premises Dante hardware to cloud-based mixers, DSPs, and orchestration software, providing maximum flexibility in configuration.

Licensing for Dante audio support is managed by Dante Connect, freeing developers to add functionality without additional costs. End customers license Dante Connect, enabling native Dante connections and cloud-based Dante Virtual Soundcard integrations.