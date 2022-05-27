Super RTL Taps 3SS for TOGGO Kids Service Launch

STUTTGART, Germany—3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB) and multiscreen entertainment, has announced that Germany’s leading children’s entertainment provider Super RTL has launched its new TOGGO kids’ multi-screen entertainment platform using solutions provided by 3SS.

3SS-engineered apps for web, iOS and Android mobile devices allows TOGGO to offer videos, a wide array of games, audiobooks and features its own dedicated digital radio station, TOGGO Radio.

Available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, TOGGO’s also has a new UI/UX co-designed and engineered by 3SS.

The new multiscreen service is powered by 3Ready, 3SS’ award winning Entertainment Ecosystem which enables service providers to launch seamless experiences on all screens, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation, the company reported.

TOGGO is a gamified experience, full of animation. Each page has its own context-specific background. Viewers can use a fun animated mouse cursor on the web app. Games previews are played when the viewer hovers over ‘game cards’.

Also, 3SS developed a facility called ‘Interaction module‘ in which the broadcaster can ask questions live to viewers (e.g. What song should we play on the Radio now?) and viewers can submit their answers.

“TOGGO is made just for kids,” comments Robert Dube, head of product TOGGO Digital at Super RTL Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG. “Very frequently in our industry, entertainment offerings for children are, at their core, services for grown-ups which have merely been tweaked. Bringing top-quality original content to children’s TV is a long-standing core value for us at Super RTL: We built TOGGO from scratch, based on extensive research, keeping kids’ needs front-of-mind all along the way.”

“From the outset, we wanted TOGGO to be truly different, really fun, and thanks to 3Ready’s inherent flexibility, we’re able to efficiently create, manage and deliver a superb and harmonious viewing experience to kids on all their devices,” Dube added.

The debut of TOGGO multiscreen apps builds on the established partnership between Super RTL and 3SS and follows earlier launches of 3SS-engineered TOGGO apps for Fire TV and Android TV sets based on highly successful viewer testing.

“Launching TOGGO on web, iOS and Android is a landmark achievement for us, and we’re very proud of it,” says Dube. “Once again, 3SS has been a fantastic partner; we truly appreciate the creativity, positivity and deep engineering prowess of the 3SS team who have played a huge part in the success of this project.”

By choosing 3Ready Control Center, Super RTL can manage all TOGGO apps and curate content from all sources in real-time - optimizing the entire experience - all from a single location, the companies reported.

A/B testing capability means Super RTL can test and try out new features.

Complementing 3Ready apps and Control Center, Super RTL is additionally benefitting from deploying the 3Ready Mediation Layer. This is a cloud-based component in the 3Ready Framework that acts as a universal interconnection between the broadcaster’s system elements and the 3Ready platform. It allows TOGGO’s system components to be managed more efficiently and enhances service scalability.