Super Bowl Streaming Lowest Since 2016

A calculation of the numbers indicates that less than 1.4 million people streamed the game.

NEW YORK—Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew an estimated 102 million viewers, an uptick from 2019’s Super Bowl LIII, but that rising tide did not lift all boats.

According to TVT’s sister publication Next|TV, based off the numbers that Nielsen has provided, it concluded that under 1.4 million people streamed this year’s Super Bowl, which would be the lowest number since 2016. Last year, the number of streamers was 2.6 million.

For more information, read the full story on Next|TV.