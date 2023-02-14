Super Bowl LVII Averages 113M Viewers

ARIZONA—Fox Sports is reporting that a preliminary average audience of 113 million watched Super Bowl LVII as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles (38 – 35) at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

That made the game the best Super Bowl audience in six years, ranking as the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017 on Fox, per Nielsen Media Research Fast National data and Adobe Analytics.

The game was also the third most watched TV show of all time, the most streamed Super Bowl of all time, the second most-watched non-overtime Super Bowl on record and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.

Overall, some 182.6 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LVII on Fox and Fox Deportes, Fox reported.

Super Bowl LVII on Fox ran away in primetime viewership across all networks with a 40.0/77 household rating/share.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, starring Rihanna, drew an average of 118.7 million viewers across TV (Fox and Fox Deportes) and digital platforms (Fox and NFL properties), making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show since Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 and second most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record.

Local markets were led by Kansas City with a 52.0/87 rating/share and Philadelphia with a 46.3/77 rating/share. Host market Phoenix posted a +23% increase over last year’s Super Bowl with a 39.5/76 ratings/share

Top metered markets available for Super Bowl LVII:

Kansas City 52.0/87

Philadelphia 46.3/77

Cincinnati 45.9/77

Detroit 43.4/74

Pittsburgh 43.0/73

Milwaukee 42.4/74

Norfolk 42.1/70

Charlotte 42.0/74

Minneapolis 41.9/77

St. Louis 41.6/74

Super Bowl LVII was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, delivering an average of 7 million streams, up +18% over last year (vs. 6 million) and up +103% over Fox’s last Super Bowl stream in 2020 (vs. 3.4 million), according to Adobe Analytics and traditional counting of streaming (which does not take into account co-viewing from connected devices).

The Super Bowl LVII live streaming audience includes consumption across: com; the Fox Sports app; Fox.com; the Fox NOW app; NFL digital properties including the NFL mobile app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the NFL connected TV app and NFL+ for subscribers

An average audience of 951,000 watched the game in Spanish on Fox Deportes setting the record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history. Fox Deportes total audience includes connected TV devices and Fox and NFL digital properties.

That made Super Bowl LVII on Fox Deportes was the most watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history

Fox Deportes shattered its own viewership record of 762,000 set in 2020 by +25%.