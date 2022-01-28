Study: Roku Is Canada’s the Most Popular Streaming Platform

TORONTO-—A recent study conducted by the Hypothesis Group has found that Roku is the most popular streaming platform in Canada, with Canadians streaming more hours on Roku than another streaming device.

"The Roku brand is growing in Canada with introductions to new streaming devices, original content, and new Canadian entertainment with partners like CBC, Global News, and Crave,” said Arthur van Rest, vice president of international at Roku. “Providing simplicity, entertainment, and value is clearly resonating with Canadian consumers, who are choosing our platform to stream TV.”

The study was conducted by the Hypothesis Group among 2510 survey respondents in October 2021.

Roku’s “The Decade of Streaming” survey also indicates that streaming has been widely embraced in Canada with four in five Canadians classifying themselves as TV streamers.

The Roku platform is available in 20+ countries including Canada, U.S., UK, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, France, and more.