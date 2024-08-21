Study: Peacock Signed-Up 2.8M Subs During Olympics

In addition to the huge audiences the 2024 Summer Olympics delivered for NBCUniversal, a new study from Antenna found that the games also produced a burst of new signups to NBCU’s streaming service Peacock, which saw 2.8 million sign ups during the games.

Typically, many of the biggest acquisition moments for streaming are related to the NFL, but the 2024 Paris Games approached those levels. Between July 25 and July 31, Antenna observed 2.8 million sign-ups to Peacock.

The researchers also reported that average daily sign-ups to Peacock of 398k during the first week of The 2024 Olympics represented a 5.6x increase versus the 8-week benchmark.

“For now, we know that there is no doubt that the 2024 Paris Games had an impact on acquisition,” a blog post on the results reported. “On average, Peacock has commanded 16% share of Premium SVOD Gross Adds over the prior 12-months. In July 2024, Peacock drew 29% share of all Gross Additions in the category.”

Antenna has previously noted that live sporting events, especially the NFL, drive acquisition for streaming video services. In fact, earlier this year Antenna observed 3 million sign-ups to Peacock during the January NFL AFC Wild Card Weekend, and 3.4 million sign-ups to Paramount+ for Super Bowl LVIII. But the nature of those events—a single game on a single day—is much different than the Olympics, which are spread across multiple days and weeks.

Antenna also found that the loyalty of the AFC Wild Card cohort, a significant acquisition moment in SVOD, was just -7pts weaker than the service’s benchmark.

For more detailed information on Antenna’s methodology and definitions of core metrics, please visit http://www.antenna.live/methodology .