Study: Cost of Super Bowl Ads Up 11% to $6.47M
Last year’s cost was $5.83M for a 30 second spot according to Guideline
Despite a generally sluggish TV ad market, data from Guideline’s exclusive Forward Bookings service shows that the cost of a 30 second spot for the Super Bowl LVIII is on track to once again set to hit record levels.
The Guideline data for equivalized :30 second spots during the Super Bowl shows that those spots are currently commanding a $6.47 million paid unit rate, which is 11% higher than last year’s $5.83 million paid unit rate.
The company noted that the Guideline Pool reflects agency media buys across all six major U.S. agency holding companies and leading independent agencies and that the data skews towards major national brand advertisers.
It also stressed that the $6.47 million unit rate represents the collective perspective across all currently booked spots and that specific spots may fluctuate above or below that figure, including sponsors who are accessing legacy rates.
In addition, the researchers said that Super Bowl deal negotiations may also incorporate ancillary elements such as sponsorship integrations, bonus commercial inventory in other programming, etc. not reflected in the rate.
Other Guideline findings include:
- Currently, the Food sector holds the most equivalized :30s spots in the Super Bowl LVIII telecast, whereas Entertainment held that position last year.
- Four sectors are newly active vs. last year, according to Guideline’s Forward Bookings – namely Prescription Drugs, Personal Care, Toys & Games, and Media.
- While total ad spend for full market National Linear TV, across all programming, contracted -7% YoY amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, sports was a bright spot with +4% YoY growth. During that time, additional NFL (+15% YoY) and NBA (+17% YoY) investment offset absent 2022 Winter Olympics spend YoY.
- The major subgenres driving the downturn were entertainment, which decreased -12% YoY, (-13% YoY), Reality (-12% YoY), and Comedy (-14% YoY).
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Most Popular
By Tom Butts