Study: Cost of Super Bowl Ads Up 11% to $6.47M

Despite a generally sluggish TV ad market, data from Guideline’s exclusive Forward Bookings service shows that the cost of a 30 second spot for the Super Bowl LVIII is on track to once again set to hit record levels.

The Guideline data for equivalized :30 second spots during the Super Bowl shows that those spots are currently commanding a $6.47 million paid unit rate, which is 11% higher than last year’s $5.83 million paid unit rate.

The company noted that the Guideline Pool reflects agency media buys across all six major U.S. agency holding companies and leading independent agencies and that the data skews towards major national brand advertisers.

It also stressed that the $6.47 million unit rate represents the collective perspective across all currently booked spots and that specific spots may fluctuate above or below that figure, including sponsors who are accessing legacy rates.

In addition, the researchers said that Super Bowl deal negotiations may also incorporate ancillary elements such as sponsorship integrations, bonus commercial inventory in other programming, etc. not reflected in the rate.

Other Guideline findings include: