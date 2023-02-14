Studio Technologies Unveils Two Intercom Interfaces

SKOKIE, Ill.—Studio Technologies has unveiled the Model 545DC and Model 545DR intercom interfaces, which allow users to use analog party-line (PL) intercom circuits with contemporary Dante audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) applications.

The new intercoms will be shown at the 2023 NAB Show between April 15 to 19.

“Analog party-line (PL) intercom remains a staple of broadcast, theater and industrial workflows, creating a need for seamless integration into modern Dante applications,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Our enhanced, intercom interfaces ensure that analog PL applications can become part of contemporary Dante-based applications. The supported audio quality is excellent, ensuring that all users are provided with effective intercommunications.”

The Model 545DC supports two single-channel PL intercom circuits and is directly compatible with single-channel analog party-line (PL) products from Clear-Com. The Model 545DR offers one 2-channel interface and works directly with the RTS TW-series of 2-channel analog intercom circuits. Both can interconnect with Dante-supported devices. The interfaces are also compatible with Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled user beltpack, intercom station and intercom audio engine products.

The Model 545DC is designed for use with single-channel analog party-line (PL) intercom circuits. The Model 545DR is intended for use in applications, typically broadcast, that provide two-channels of analog PL on a single 3-conductor cable. High-frequency call signals are combined with voice audio and are supported by the Model 545DR. Each interface is capable of providing DC power, allowing direct connection of a limited number of analog PL user devices, the company said.

Both the Model 545DC and Model 545DR can be powered by a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection or an external source of 12 volts DC. An etherCON RJ45 jack is used to interface the units with a 100 MB/sec Ethernet signal, it said.

Standard 3-conductor XLR connectors allow the analog party-line (PL) intercom circuits to be directly interconnected. For assistance during installation and troubleshooting, both the Model 545DC and Model 545DR contain two sets of 5-segment LED level meters. Each set of two meters displays the level of signals being sent to and received from their associated party-line interface channel. Each unit has two analog hybrid functions that separate the PL intercom circuits’ send and receive audio channels. The software-controlled hybrid circuits provide high return loss and excellent audio quality, it said.

The Model 545DC and Model 545DR operating parameters are configured using the STcontroller software application. Available free of charge from Studio Technologies, STcontroller allows production personnel to quickly and easily configure the unit’s capabilities to meet an application’s exact needs. STcontroller is offered in versions that are compatible with the WinOS and macOS operating systems, the company said.