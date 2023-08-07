Studio Technologies To Introduce Model 5312 Intercom Station At IBC 2023

SKOKIE, Ill.—Studio Technologies will debut its Model 5312 Intercom Station during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The company, which will exhibit with Nixer Pro Audio, has designed the Model 5312 Intercom Station with support for 12 independent talk and listen channels. It supports Dante audio-over-Ethernet network technology, the company said.

The rack mount unit, serves as an audio control center for production and support personnel in various applications, including live TV sports and news, live event production, theater, industrial, aerospace and corporate AV, it said.

Simple to use locally or as part of a REMI workflow, Model 5312 can create monitor mixes from its 12 input channels, making it well-suited for listen-only applications, Studio Technologies said.

A 5-pin female XLR connector located on the unit’s front panel allows traditional pro headsets with dynamic or electret (DC powered) microphones to be used. A Studio Technologies GME-3-12 gooseneck microphone can be directly connected using the ¼-inch jack assembly that is also located on the front panel. A low-noise microphone preamplifier and associated voltage-controlled-amplifier (VCA) dynamics controller (compressor) circuit ensures excellent headset and gooseneck microphone audio quality while minimizing the chance of signal overload, it said.

The Model 5312 includes 12 Dante transmitter (output) channels for “talk” and 12 receiver (input) channels for “listen.” In addition, the unit provides a "hot mic" transmitter (output) channel and four auxiliary receiver (input) channels. One of these inputs can be used as the talk audio source, the company said.

Studio Technologies included these resources in the design to enable two Model 5312 units to be used together to support more than 12 talk channels. A graphics display and five pushbutton switches on the unit's front panel allow users to select the active talk audio source, including the headset mic, the gooseneck mic and one of the auxiliary Dante receiver (input) channels, it said.

“We look forward to officially introducing the Model 5312 at IBC 2023,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “One of the great features of the Model 5312 is that over a standard Ethernet network it can help create a wide range of party-line (PL) intercom applications. It can be used with the many Studio Technologies’ PL and related devices and is directly compatible with the Model 5421 and Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine products. Model 5312 units can also be used ‘point-to-point’ or interfaced with Dante-compatible matrix intercom systems.”

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Studio Technologies at IBC 2023 Stand 8.F93.