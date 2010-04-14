Studio Technologies Shows Model 400 SDI-Over-Fiber Transport System

Studio Technologies Model 400

Studio Technologies Inc. is featuring the Model 400 and Model 410 SDI-Over-Fiber Transport System at the NAB Show. The company is also highlighting new configurations of the Live-Link Remote Camera Interface System and the Model 36 Talent Interface.



The Model 400 SDI-Over-Fiber Transport System is a rackmount solution for transporting SDI video signals over single-mode fiber. Designed for production trucks, live-event video distribution and fixed links within broadcast facilities, the system supports up to 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI and DVB-ASI signals using four fibers. The Model 410 has all of the performance of the Model 400 in a compact, half-rack enclosure.





Studio Technologies Model 410 Studio Technologies is also showcasing Live-Link 3G, which provides a fiber-optic link for four channels (two in each direction) of 3G SDI digital video. Live-Link connects multiple production cameras with associated on-air and intercom audio to an ENG/OB van, SNG vehicle, or production trailer. It has an intuitive connector layout, clear labeling, numerous status indicators, and a 2-wire-to-4-wire auto-nulling intercom interface. The portable units can be battery powered via an Anton/Bauer battery adapter.



The company is highlighting the Model 36 Talent Interface, which is a combination self-contained headset/earpiece amplifier and microphone routing module. The unit is powered by a standard IFB circuit, including those provided by Studio Technologies’ Models 41 or 42A Interfaces.



Studio Technologies is also showing its StudioComm Loudspeaker Monitor Control Systems, including models that support digital audio inputs and outputs; Model 200-Series Announcer’s Consoles; IFB systems; 2-wire-to-4-wire interfaces; and audio mixers.



