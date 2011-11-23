Studer adopts Axia Livewire for AoIP

Axia has announced that Harman’s Studer unit is the latest technology company to adopt the Axia Livewire AoIP standard. Livewire is the broadcast networking system that utilizes Ethernet to provide an easy way to route and share audio and logic throughout the broadcast plant. Under the Livewire Limitless License (L3) introduced this year, Studer is licensed to build a Livewire interface into any or all of its products, allowing instant one-cable connection to Axia networks and products from more than 30 other Livewire hardware and software partners.

"We decided to adopt the Livewire standard from Axia following consultation with many customers on our new product strategy," said Andy Trott, Harman vice president and general manager for mixers, microphones and headphones (Soundcraft, Studer and AKG). "Studer is embracing a very 'open standards' philosophy as we launch more and more broadcast systems and this is the first of many new partnership initiatives that we will be announcing over the next 18 months to provide our customers with increasing flexibility."

"Axia clients realize that the value of the network isn't the network itself - it's the variety of devices the network can connect to," said Axia president Michael "Catfish" Dosch. "The addition of Studer products to the already-impressive list of broadcast equipment that connects to Livewire underscores just how strongly broadcasters value standards-based networking."

The Livewire Limitless License entitles partners to build Livewire into an unlimited number of devices for a one-time license fee of just $500. As an L3 partner, Axia will supply Studer with Livewire interface designs, specifications, source code and development information, and an option to purchase the Livewire SIM, a compact pluggable 72-pin Single Inline Module which fits Dolby-E type slots, making it easy to include native Livewire connectivity in nearly any audio gear.

Over 30 Axia partners, including companies such as Nautel, AudioScience, International Datacasting, 25-Seven Systems, and RCS Sound Software already offer broadcast hardware and software that connects directly with Livewire networks. More than 2,000 radio studios are equipped with Axia AoIP networks, with over 25,000 Livewire-equipped devices are in daily service.