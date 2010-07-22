Streambox Upgrades Avenir



Streambox has announced that its Avenir mobile video transport and streaming system is now available with an expanded feature set for providing high quality, low latency, and low bandwidth IP transport.



“Thanks to the power of Streambox's award-winning ACT-L3 codec, the Avenir gives non-technical users sophisticated streaming, video transport, and video file acquisition capabilities in a portable and extremely easy to use form factor with many advanced smart features that automate networking with video parameters,” said Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox. “Beyond mobile newsgathering, these same features make the Avenir ideal for any type of field video acquisition application, such as live streaming, enterprise television, law enforcement, or military mobile command centers.”



The battery-powered Avenir was designed for field newsgathering, sports coverage, streaming and other mobile live and file-based applications where field reporters use bonded 3G or 4G wireless networks for transmitting live video.



