Streambox unveils 4:2:2 HD 3-D 1RU encoder/decoder

Streambox has released its first low-latency full-resolution 4:2:2 HD 3-D 1RU encoder/decoder.

The full HD 3-D encoder/decoder is built on the company’s ACT-L3 video compression technology and includes all the video and networking features found in existing Streambox professional video products.

Designed for low-bandwidth full HD 3-D video acquisition and transport, the 3-D encoder/decoder enables users to capture and transmit live and file-based 3-D video over IP networks. The unit will offer robust forward error correction and bandwidth-shaping technologies.

The encoder captures the full-frame left and full-frame right HD 3-D video from the source and compresses it into a single synchronized transport stream or file. The single stream is received and decoded by the HD 3-D decoder as full-left and full-right playout. Side-by-side monitoring is available as an option. Streambox is debuting the product at Inter BEE this week in Tokyo and will begin taking orders for the new product in December.